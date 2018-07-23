Babchenko: The fake murder
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Babchenko: The fake murder

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko shocked the world when he seemingly returned from the dead in Ukraine last May.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 23 Jul 2018