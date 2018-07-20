Russia suspects spying over new missiles
Hours after Russia released footage of its military might, it raided its own space research agency.

An espionage investigation has been opened into a possible leak of secrets to Western spies about the country's latest hypersonic - or ultra-fast - missiles.

