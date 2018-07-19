Media player
Elmar Brok: US President Trump brings the EU together
Senior German MEP Elmar Brok says the EU is protecting itself from attacks by the US President Donald Trump by forming new trade alliances.
Mr Brok, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that Germany and the EU were very nervous about Mr Trump's comments but his criticisms were bringing the EU together.
19 Jul 2018
