End of the road for Dublin rickshaws?
The Republic of Ireland's transport minister has proposed banning rickshaws from the streets of Dublin amid complaints about drug-dealing and safety.
Drivers of the vehicles told BBC News NI they want the industry to be regulated to avoid a total ban.
19 Jul 2018
