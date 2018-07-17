Media player
Video
Mobile ringtone replaces sound of Swiss church bells
Mobile phone ringtones have temporarily replaced the sound of bells as renovation work takes place at a church in Lucerne, Switzerland.
The town's Catholic Church decided to involve art students from the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences in the renovation of St Peter's Chapel.
The idea of replacing the pealing of bells with mobile phone rings began as a joke, but the project eventually became a reality.
17 Jul 2018
