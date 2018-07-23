Meet the mayor of a French ghost village
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the mayor of a French World War One 'ghost village'

One hundred years after World War One, the ‘Zone Rouge’ or 'Red Zone' in northern France is still a no-go area.

Despite clean-up efforts, there is so much unexploded ordinance and contamination that housing, farming and forestry are banned in large areas.

The BBC met the mayor of a "ghost village" in the Verdun battlefields.

  • 23 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Battlefield V resists gender attacks