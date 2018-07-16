Croatia fans throw beer at BBC reporter

Media player
Croatia football fans thrown beer at BBC reporter
Excited crowds of Croatian football fans in Zagreb give BBC reporter Gavin Lee a beer shower following their best ever performance at a World Cup.
16 Jul 2018
