Russians' 'fierce and angry' protest tattoos

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Fierce and angry' protest tattoos from a Russia prison
Tattoos are very popular in Russia, and have become a means of protest for some.
When Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's brother Oleg was jailed more than three years ago, he began designing tattoos for those wanting to show their solidarity with prisoners.
Four people told BBC Russian about their tattoos.
-
16 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-44846824/fierce-and-angry-protest-tattoos-from-a-russia-prisonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window