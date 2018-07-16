Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World Cup final: France's triumph and Croatia's tears
Paris erupts into celebration while Zagreb weeps, after France beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final.
-
16 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-44842823/world-cup-final-france-s-triumph-and-croatia-s-tearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window