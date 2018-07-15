Iceberg threatens Greenland village
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Massive iceberg threatens Greenland village

A huge iceberg has drifted close to a village in western Greenland, prompting a partial evacuation in case it splits and the resulting wave swamps homes.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Jul 2018