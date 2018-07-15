World Cup through the eyes of young Russia
Video

The World Cup is coming to an end. It's been an amazing month for Russia, with thousands of foreign fans travelling thousands of miles between the 11 host cities.

Young Russians have been making the most of it all, but could hosting the biggest championship in the world bring more long-lasting changes to life in Russia?

  • 15 Jul 2018