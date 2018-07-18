Portrait of Irish rebel hangs in Westminster

Video

Grandmother of abstentionism and the first woman MP, Constance Markievicz has finally entered Parliament - 100 years after winning her seat.

Her portrait, donated by the Irish parliament, has been received by Speaker John Bercow on behalf of the House of Commons.

The painting forms part of the UK Parliament's Voice and Vote exhibition until 6 October, when it will be transferred to nearby Portcullis House to go on public display.

Read more here.

Archive images produced with the kind permission of the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland.

Video produced by Christina McSorley