Tension between Trump and allies as European trip begins
As Donald Trump begins his trip to Europe to meet his Nato allies and visit the UK, tensions between each party remain high.
Mr Trump said that out of funding issues in Nato, political unrest in the UK and the ongoing diplomatic crisis with Russia, that Russia's Vladimir Putin - who he meets next week - might be the "easiest" of the three.
10 Jul 2018
