How accessible is the Russia World Cup?
Video

How are disabled fans finding accessibility in Russia?

More than 22,000 special access tickets for people with disabilities have been sold for the World Cup in Russia.

BBC reporter Ashley John-Baptiste met one England fan with limited mobility to see what it's like navigating public transport and visiting the stadiums.

Video journalist: Abdujalil Abdurasulov

  • 09 Jul 2018
