How accessible is the Russia World Cup?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How are disabled fans finding accessibility in Russia?
More than 22,000 special access tickets for people with disabilities have been sold for the World Cup in Russia.
BBC reporter Ashley John-Baptiste met one England fan with limited mobility to see what it's like navigating public transport and visiting the stadiums.
Video journalist: Abdujalil Abdurasulov
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-44769519/how-are-disabled-fans-finding-accessibility-in-russiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window