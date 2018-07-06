Explosive start to Spanish bull festival
Video

San Fermín bull festival has explosive start

The world-famous San Fermín festival, known for its running of the bulls, has begun in Pamplona with its traditional firework starting signal.

As the firework - the Chupinazo - burst, thousands of assembled partygoers erupted in celebration.

