Cars set ablaze in third night of Nantes clashes
In the third night of unrest over the death of a young man in Nantes, protesters set vehicles on fire in the streets.
The clashes between protesters and police came after a driver was shot and killed by a police officer in a vehicle stop. Police say the man reversed his car into an officer and failed to obey commands.
06 Jul 2018
