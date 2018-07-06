Cars set ablaze in Nantes clashes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cars set ablaze in third night of Nantes clashes

In the third night of unrest over the death of a young man in Nantes, protesters set vehicles on fire in the streets.

The clashes between protesters and police came after a driver was shot and killed by a police officer in a vehicle stop. Police say the man reversed his car into an officer and failed to obey commands.

  • 06 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Clashes as French police move to clear eco camp