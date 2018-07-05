Is Kylian Mbappe the new Pele?
World Cup 2018: Is Kylian Mbappe the new Pele?

Nineteen-year-old French striker Kylian Mbappe is being compared, by some fans, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He scored twice in France’s 4-3 victory over Argentina in the World Cup.

The BBC's Ashley John-Baptiste asked football fans in Moscow what they make of him.

