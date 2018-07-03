Flying the flag for both teams
England play Colombia in the round of 16 knock out match on Tuesday.

Most fans know exactly who they will be cheering for. But for two friends from London, who are in Russia for the match, it's not so simple.

Ian and Jeff are British Colombians who are torn between the two countries for the crucial World Cup game.

