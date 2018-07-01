Will Russia still smile after World Cup?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Will Russia still smile after the World Cup?
Russians have enjoyed the lively and warm atmosphere of the World Cup but they wonder if it will last.
-
01 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window