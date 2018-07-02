Video

In recent years, many towns in Central Europe, including Germany and Austria have introduced small brass plaques in the streets in memory of Jews and other victims of Nazi atrocities.

The plaques have been placed outside the houses where they used to live.

There are 388 of them in the Austrian town of Salzburg.

Over the years, some have been damaged by wear and tear and winter weather - but now a 79-year-old man has started to renovate them.

Producer: Bethany Bell Camera/Editor: Fabian Chaundy