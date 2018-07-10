Is this the scariest path in the world?

Video

The King's Path is a unique walkway in Spain but not one to attempt if you are scared of heights.

It is 3km (1.9 miles) long, 100 metres (328 feet) high and just one metre wide.

The King's Path (El Caminito del Rey) in Malaga was closed in 2001 for safety reasons but re-opened in 2015 after a massive restoration project. New fencing keeps walkers safe as they cross a narrow gorge with a sheer drop to the river below.

The BBC Travel film featured in The Travel Show which can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.