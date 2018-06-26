Car rams Dutch newspaper office
De Telegraaf attack: Car rams Dutch newspaper office

The office of one the Netherlands' leading newspapers was attacked at night, in what the prime minister called "a slap in the face" of the free press.

De Telegraaf's office in Amsterdam was rammed twice by a white van before the driver set it on fire, causing significant damage to the entrance.

The suspect then escaped in another car.

