Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
De Telegraaf attack: Car rams Dutch newspaper office
The office of one the Netherlands' leading newspapers was attacked at night, in what the prime minister called "a slap in the face" of the free press.
De Telegraaf's office in Amsterdam was rammed twice by a white van before the driver set it on fire, causing significant damage to the entrance.
The suspect then escaped in another car.
-
26 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-44619097/de-telegraaf-attack-car-rams-dutch-newspaper-officeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window