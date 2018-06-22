Media player
Reality Check: Could Turkey's next president be too powerful?
The winner of the upcoming election in Turkey will preside over a brand new presidential system of government. The current government says it compares with other presidential systems in the West. But does that stand up to scrutiny?
Chris Morris reporting from Istanbul.
22 Jun 2018
