Turkey election: 'We’ll vote wherever they take our ballot boxes'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking re-election in a 24 June vote that would give him beefed-up powers.
One of his challengers is the jailed leader of a pro-Kurdish party and polls suggest Kurdish votes could hold the key in deciding Turkey's future.
Selin Girit has criss-crossed the country to assess the mood among the minority.
22 Jun 2018
