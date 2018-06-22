'We’ll vote wherever they take our ballot boxes'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Turkey election: 'We’ll vote wherever they take our ballot boxes'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking re-election in a 24 June vote that would give him beefed-up powers.

One of his challengers is the jailed leader of a pro-Kurdish party and polls suggest Kurdish votes could hold the key in deciding Turkey's future.

Selin Girit has criss-crossed the country to assess the mood among the minority.

  • 22 Jun 2018