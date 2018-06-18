The impact of Turkey's state of emergency

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Who's been affected by Turkey's state of emergency?
Turkey is holding presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 June under a national state of emergency.
It was imposed after a failed military coup against President Erdogan nearly two years ago.
But who’s been affected by the state of emergency?
The BBC's Chris Morris reports.
-
18 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-44516042/who-s-been-affected-by-turkey-s-state-of-emergencyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window