Driver flees after taxi hits Moscow crowd

Moscow crash taxi driver flees scene
The driver of a Moscow taxi who injured several people when his car veered into pedestrians says he fled the scene because he feared he might be killed by an angry crowd.
He says he mistakenly hit the accelerator because of tiredness after a 20-hour shift.
17 Jun 2018
