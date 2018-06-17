Rescued migrants disembark in Valencia

Media player
Aquarius migrants disembark in Valencia
The first ship carrying migrants - rescued near Libya last weekend and later turned away by Italy and Malta - has arrived in the Spanish port of Valencia.
Some of the 629 migrants were checked by medics after disembarking.
Another two vessels are expected shortly.
17 Jun 2018
