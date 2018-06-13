Reporter defies French-only rule with phone
World Cup: Reporter defies French-only rule at Griezmann

Journalists at a World Cup press conference with France's Antoine Griezmann were told they had to speak French - in an attempt to avoid questions about the striker's future at Atletico Madrid.

But Spanish reporter Pedro Morata found a cheeky way around the rule.

