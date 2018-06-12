Stranded Aquarius migrants get food aid
Food has been delivered to hundreds of migrants on a rescue ship off Malta, which Italy refuses to let in.

Spain says it will let the stranded Aquarius dock - but that is still a long journey.

  • 12 Jun 2018
