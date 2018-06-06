Why is a Nato state using Soviet jets?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Slovakia: Why is a Nato state using Soviet-designed jets?

MiG-29 aircraft were designed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War. At the Nato airbase in Sliac, Slovakia, the MiG-29s are still in use and are looked after by Russian technicians. Critics say that this poses a national security threat. The BBC's Rob Cameron reports.

  • 06 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Will Nato allies clash in Syria?