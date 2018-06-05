Volgograd welcomes England for football

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World Cup 2018: Volgograd welcomes England
When crowds begin flooding into Volgograd for the World Cup, they’ll be met by thousands of volunteers.
For local language students, it’s a great chance to practise their English.
-
05 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window