Spain's new PM is sworn in
Pedro Sanchez sworn in as Spain's PM

Socialist Pedro Sánchez has been sworn in as the new prime minister of Spain, following the ousting of conservative Mariano Rajoy.

He took the oath alongside King Felipe VI in a brief ceremony in Madrid.

  • 02 Jun 2018
