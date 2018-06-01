German floods that led to zoo escape

Media player
German flooding in Lünebach that led to zoo escape
A huge storm in western Germany triggered floods that led to the escape of five big cats at a zoo in Lünebach.
Twitter user @Fliesen_Tisch captured these images of a river bursting its banks.
01 Jun 2018
