Video

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s nuclear inspectors play a crucial role in checking that nuclear sites are peaceful. But how do the inspectors function? BBC News went to the IAEA’s labs at Seibersdorf near Vienna to find out.

The IAEA officials in this report were not authorised to speak about individual countries.

Reporter: Bethany Bell, Camera: Stefan Haselgruber, Editing: Fabian Chaundy