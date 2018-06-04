The master watchmaker running out of time
Video

The Swiss master watchmaker running out of time

Philippe Dufour has been making watches by hand for 50 years but has no-one to pass his skills on to.

He tells the BBC what it means to be one of the very few watchmakers remaining in the craft.

  • 04 Jun 2018
