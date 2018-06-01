Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Political earthquake' sees Spain's PM ousted from office
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has been forced from office after a no-confidence vote.
The BBC's Gavin Lee said his departure followed a "political earthquake" after his party was implicated in a major corruption scandal.
-
01 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-44330370/political-earthquake-sees-spain-s-pm-ousted-from-officeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window