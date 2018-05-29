Media player
Three dead in Belgium shooting
A man has shot dead two police officers and a passer-by in the Belgian city of Liège before being killed himself.
Police told the BBC the attacker had been "neutralised" and that the situation was now under control.
29 May 2018
