'Women from Northern Ireland should be able to access abortions in the Republic'
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she did not want Westminster to legislate for abortions in Northern Ireland, but she argued that Irish law should apply to women from Northern Ireland.

She was speaking on BBC Northern Ireland's Sunday Politics programme.

  • 27 May 2018