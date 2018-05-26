Irish abortion vote: 'We made history'
The Republic of Ireland has voted overwhelmingly to overturn the abortion ban by 66.4% to 33.6%.

Currently, abortion is only allowed when a woman's life is at risk, but not in cases of rape, incest or fatal foetal abnormality.

Here's how people on the streets of Ireland reacted to the vote.

