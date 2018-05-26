Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Irish abortion referendum: 'People are deeply-broken hearted'
Spokesman for Ireland's anti-abortion 'Save The 8th' campaign John McGuirk has conceded that his campaign has lost the referendum, as votes are still being counted.
He said those who find themselves in the majority should "accord respect and kindness to a lot of people who are very upset".
"There are people who are deeply broken-hearted at this outcome," he added.
-
26 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-44264686/irish-abortion-referendum-people-are-deeply-broken-heartedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window