Counting has started in the Irish abortion referendum, hours after exit polls suggested a landslide vote in favour of liberalising the law.

Polls by The Irish Times and RTÉ suggested about 69% voted to repeal a part of the constitution that effectively bans terminations.

One of the main anti-abortion campaigns has already conceded defeat.

Irish Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone told RTÉ she thought legislation would be brought in soon,

