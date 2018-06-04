Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
My 84-year-old husband now does my make-up
When Mona's deteriorating sight meant she could no longer apply her own make-up, her loyal husband Des stepped in, and started taking lessons.
It's a love story that captured the heart of top make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic.
Video journalist: Alex Dackevych
-
04 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window