The Muslims who fast for 22 hours a day in Iceland
Muslims in Iceland explain how they cope with one of the longest Ramadan fasts in the world, due to the long days caused by early sunrises and late sunsets.
Video journalist: Jan Bruck
Producer: Athar Ahmad, BBC Asian Network
25 May 2018
