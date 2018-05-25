France #MeToo: Standing up to street harassment
France #MeToo: Standing up to street harassment

Women in the French city of Marseille talk about their experiences of sexual harassment in public spaces and how they deal with it.

Video by Patrick Jackson, BBC News

