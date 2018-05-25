Media player
France #MeToo: Standing up to street harassment
Women in the French city of Marseille talk about their experiences of sexual harassment in public spaces and how they deal with it.
Video by Patrick Jackson, BBC News
For more on how French women deal with sexual harassment listen to BBC Radio 4's Analysis programme at 20:30 BST Monday 28 May
25 May 2018
