Ireland abortion referendum: 'Why I'm travelling home to vote'

The #HomeToVote movement has taken off among Irish emigrants again, following its success in the 2015 referendum legalising same-sex marriage.

The hashtag has been pioneered by pro-choice groups online - but men and women on both sides say they are making the journey back home to take part.

  • 23 May 2018