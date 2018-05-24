'We felt abandoned by the whole country'

Video

In Ireland on 25 May, voters will decide in a referendum whether they want to change their constitution in regards to the country's regulation of abortion. It is a highly emotive and sensitive issue in the country enshrouded in silence and shame.

The BBC's Nuala McGovern, who grew up in Dublin, speaks to Irish women about whether this should be a moment of change for Ireland.

Produced by Helene Daouphars and filmed by Colum O'Dwyer.