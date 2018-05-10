Media player
David Goodall: Scientist's final moments in Switzerland
Scientist David Goodall, 104, has died after choosing to end his life at a clinic in Switzerland.
The lauded London-born ecologist and botanist, who was not terminally ill, said moments before he took his own life: "My life has been rather poor for the past year or so and I'm very happy to end it."
