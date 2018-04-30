'My door is open' - Michel Barnier

Video

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator has denied Arlene Foster's claims that he has been "aggressive" towards Northern Ireland unionists in the Brexit talks.

It comes after the DUP leader said Michel Barnier did not understand the dispute and was not an "honest broker".

Mr Barnier said he was not ready to engage in "polemics" with Mrs Foster.

Monday marks the start of Michel Barnier's two-day visit to Ireland, which comes amid rising tensions over the future UK-Ireland border.