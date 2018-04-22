Scuffles as Armenia protest leader detained
Police in Armenia have detained an opposition MP who has been leading anti-government protests, sparking angry scenes.

Nikol Pashinyan was picked up after Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan cut short a televised meeting between the two.

