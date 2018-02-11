"The road to the crash site is blocked"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russia plane crash: "The road to the site is blocked"

BBC Russian's Sergei Goryashko reports from near the scene of Sunday's plane crash south-east of Moscow.

All 71 people on board the Saratov Airlines flight died when it came down shortly after take-off.

  • 11 Feb 2018
Go to next video: 'No survivors' as Russian passenger plane crashes